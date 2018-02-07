Speech to Text for Child Abduction and social media

viral.. she says "a scary event" happened at a local grocery store. news 10's abby kirk is live at fresh thyme in terre haute. she joins us now to tell us more. abby? yes, rondrell this is grocery store where "amy thompson says...her young daughter was approached by a man... putting her family in an uncomfortable situation. now---police are taking action ... nat amy thompson says it's hard to talk about... "it's hard to describe what you would do in that situation at that time. " her own daughter ...7- years old...had no idea.... that a family trip to the grocery store.... could put fear in her eyes.. "i know if he was to do something. i would have put my hands on him." thompson says her daughter...went to use the restroom... that's when when thompson says---- a man followed her daughter...waiting outside... "and i thought...well that's strange...and i said 'melody i'll be right here.'" that's strange...and i said 'melody i'll be right here.'" keeping her distance...thomp son says she wanted to see if the man would act ....and---what his intentions were.... "he looked out of place. he was holding his phone and texting. he was looking up at me. he was looking at my son in the cart then at my husband. he didn't have any groceries in his hand." but...without a doubt...she believed ...he was going to take her daughter.... so, thompson said something to the cashier. who then said.... this isn't the 1st incident they've had with this man. fresh thyme called the police.... and thompson said she left the store immediately.. "we got our stuff and got ready to get out." thompson says she felt the urge to write a post on facebook... warning her friends and family... "i was so upset." john moats is with the vigo county sherrif's department .... he says some of his co-workers discovered thompson's post... "this is very serious ...if someone's child is being followed in a store, we need to know immediately." he says---this particular case is tricky.... when the sole source of information is through social media. sot 7 "if they tell a clerk ...great. but, they need to follow through and make sure an actual call was placed." thompson says she made a report herself ...sunday. now---she says she taking this situation as an opportunity to warn others... "if you got a child being followed...the number to call is 9-1-1." moats says they are continuing to investigate...ta king survelliance video... to get clearer description of the man and the situation.... in the meantime .. . if you have any information about this case...you can call crime stoppers at 8- 1-2 2-3-8- stop live in terre haute, abby live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you.