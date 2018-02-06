wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Dates scheduled for RJS to tour the Vigo County Jail for ass

Requests are in to the Vigo County Jail so meetings and touring of the facility can begin Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Dates scheduled for RJS to tour the Vigo County Jail for ass

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in fact, meetings and touring of the facility can begin monday and tuesday of next week. jail survey group here next week-vo off top at this morning's commissioners meeting, they looked over requests before the assessment company arrives in town. we've reported that the county commissioners approved a contract for "r-j-s" justice services. that company plans to speak with the sheriff, jail administration, and several city leaders. this company expects the study to take between "6 and 8" months. it should cost around "95" thousand dollars.

