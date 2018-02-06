Speech to Text for One dead after fire in Meridian Towers in Brazil

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the life of one person and injured two others. it happened at the meridian towers apartment building. that's on west national avenue. news 10 is on the scene right now. we turn to news 10's alia blackburn, live. she has more on what's happening with the people inside those apartments. rondrell... i'm live outside meridian towers in brazil, indiana. that's where emergency personnel were called just after 12:30 today. fire officials say the fire started on the 4th floor. authorities tell news 10 the fire was mostly contained to one room. however, other parts of the building did receive water damage. the people living in this building were forced to evacuate to nearby cooper towers. earlier today we spoke with julia sanders. she lives in this apartment building. sanders told news 10 that she and her friend escaped from the building together. "it was really smoky. we could hardly see to get down the stairs." the indiana state fire marshal was called in to hardly see to get down the stairs." the indiana state fire marshal was called in to investigate. a cause has not yet been released.