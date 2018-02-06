wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

wx_icon Robinson 28°

wx_icon Zionsville 20°

wx_icon Rockville 25°

wx_icon Casey 19°

wx_icon Brazil 25°

wx_icon Marshall 25°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Feb 06 14:26:17 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 06 14:26:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It