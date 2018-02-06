Speech to Text for Wabash Valley's Most Wanted Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

off our streets! we have once again teamed-up "with wabash valley crime stoppers" to help catch fugatives in our area. tonight "in a special report".. we'll profile more than a dozen men and women "police" want behind bars "right now"! news 10's.. "patrece dayton".. joins us now.. "live" from our newsroom. that's where "local police" wil set-up command.. and get down to work. "patrece"... ////// in less than an hour we'll turn our newsroom into a crime stoppers command center. dozens of police officers will come here armed with their laptops and cell phones. behind this white board i have the names and faces of this year's "most wanted". 15 men and women police want to arrest tonight. drug dealers, armed robbers, domestic abusers.... all felons police want off our streets. after i show you their pictures...it's up to you to help us. city, county, state and even federal officers will be here to take your calls to crime stoppers. information as to where our most wanted are....so the officers can nab them. here's the number to crime stoppers so you can be ready. 812-238-stop or toll free 800- 222-tips. remember your calls remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to the arrest and conviction of one of our most wanted. we'll also have their pictures and information on our website for a closer look. so...join us at the top of the hour. we'll unveil our most wanted in a live crime stoppers report. back to you. //////// another threat for snow tonight... let's get an update on what's