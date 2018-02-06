wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

wx_icon Robinson 27°

wx_icon Zionsville 19°

wx_icon Rockville 25°

wx_icon Casey 18°

wx_icon Brazil 25°

wx_icon Marshall 25°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Feb 06 09:54:23 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 06 09:54:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of some snow on the way. lows drop to 21 and accumulations look likely. there's a slight chance for some ice - mainly in areas around highway 50 . most of the activity should be out of here before noon tomorrow with the sun re- emerging. highs tomorrow around 30.

