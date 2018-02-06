Speech to Text for "Children will die." Leader sparks action at IN Statehouse

department of child services resigned in "december". her bold message -- is resonating with local lawmakers. news 10's kiley thomas is live in the studio -- to explain how. ///////////// at "6:30" we told you the forme director wrote a resignation letter -- to governor eric holcomb. in that letter -- she said "significant changes" to d- c-s need to happen -- or children will die. lawmakers are taking that allegation seriously. they're creating bills aimed at improving the department. for example -- one current bill requires "d-c-s" to notify the school -- if a child is removed from their home. this is currently not a law. another proposal requires "d-c-s" to notify the court -- if their parent violates a court order. representative "clyde kersey" tells me -- improving d-c-s is the most important discussion at the statehouse this year. but time is ticking to find a solution. that's because this session ends on "march 14th". back to you.