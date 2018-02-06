Speech to Text for "Children will die." Leader sparks action at IN Statehouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the statehouse. we're talking about improving the "department of child services". you may remember indiana's director of "d- c-s" -- mary beth bonaventura -- resigned in december. following that -- were allegations against the governor. news 10's kiley thomas is live in studio to explain -- how lawmakers are handling the controversy now! ///////////// the spotlight continues to shine on indiana's department of child services. the former director wrote a resignation letter -- filled with "frustration". her main target -- is "governor eric holcomb". in the letter -- she wrote "d-c- s" is underfunded. she believes child abuse cases are not being reported as they should. the former director says if there are not "significant changes" in the department -- children will die. that sent a "bold" message to lawmakers like representative clyde kersey. "indiana has twice the number of reported child abuse cases than illinois does. and illinois is a much bigger state. so we have a real problem of those children who are being abused" kersey says -- a solution is