Speech to Text for Hometown Heroes Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

clayton cullen has impacted more than just his knox county community. like we explained at 10 o'clock on fox -- we put together our own list of local men and women who died fighting for our country. we wanted to help share a few of their stories too. news 10's alia blackburn brought you part one of honoring our hometown heores... she joins us now with part two. staff sergant roy lewsader junior was from clinton, indiana. he was assigned to fort riley, kansas. when he died in june 2007 -- he was serving in afghanistan. since then -- life has not been easy for his widow -- melissa -- but she's determined to also keep his memory alive. "i still have his wedding ring." "i still have his dog tag." a piece of melissa lewsader's forever is worn by chain. "all of our friends had bets on how long it would last, the longest was five years ... we well exceeded that." melissa was young when she married the love her life -- roy lewsader junior. like any pair -- they had their own routine. "when he would pack to go somewhere... i would have the check list and call it off and check it as he was packing it, we always helped." but in june 2007 -- she knew something wasn't right. her husband forgot a few things before he left for deployment to afghanistan. but what sealed that nagging feeling in june -- a message from her husband. "he called me and told me to check my email." "it was pretty much a goodbye letter, i think he knew." june 16th -- lewsader was killed in afghanistan. that pain -- melissa describes is like a scene out of a movie. for her and their kids -- an ending they weren't prepared for. "i detached, and i put my emotions and being a wife aside to become the military wife that i knew i needed to be to get through that." but memories are what gets her family through... constant visits to the resting place of a loving husband and dad -- who died doing what he knew best. "i know in my heart that if he had to go, he would not have want to have went any other way and i know that sounds silly but that kind of brings me comfort, i know he died doing what he loved." melissa says their children continue to honor their father's memory. one of her daughters chose to get married on may 10th -- which is lewsader's birthday. their son -- she says is following in his father's footsteps by joining the junior r-o-t-c. back to you. i'll have your full forecast coming up after the