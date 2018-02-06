Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

mph becoming light and variable. chance of precipitation is 90%. total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. tuesday partly sunny, with a high near 28. north wind around 7 mph. tuesday night snow likely after 8pm, mixing with freezing rain after 3am. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. little or no ice accumulation expected. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.