Speech to Text for Hometown Heroes

the weekend. here at news 10 we compiled our own list of local men and women who lost their lives protecting our country. news 10's alia blackburn joins us now in honoring our hometown heroes. you are probably familiar with the last name griffin in terre haute. over the years -- we've covered their family's journey after they lost their son -- sergeant dale griffin -- in afghanistan. for gene and dona -- dale's parents -- the feeling of loss is one they know but it's part of their now life's work in keeping memories alive. griffin bike park in terre haute has seen its share of success .... "we've had 40,000 people in the last year to the park." built in honor of their late son -- sergeant dale griffin -- it's become a way of healing for parents gene and dona. "it's been a bittersweet that we've had a loss, that's turned into a community's legacy..." as of monday -- first lieutenant clayton cullen -- who was laid to rest last saturday -- is now part of that legacy. his picture will soon be placed on the trails of griffin bike park in the coming weeks. "just google his name, and find out a little bit about him and about his family and about his community, you'll find that he was an extraordinary young man." the griffins say cullen's picture will be number 208 on the trail. that's how many of indiana's men and women have lost their lives serving our country. "you can't ride by or walk by those pictures, and look into the eyes of those young people, and not be touched recognizing that they paid a price." it's that same reason the griffins are dedicating their lives to the ones sacrificing theirs. as a family who's dealt with loss ... they've found keeping names alive is one of the best ways to heal. "when we fail to express their names with our lips, that's when they're lost for the last time." "there are still those fighting and that means there are still those that we're losing and we want to remember all of them." and keeping memories alive is what takes us to the next chapter of honoring our hometown heroes. coming up at 11 on news 10 nightwatch -- a local widow sat down with me to share an emotional story of loss. we'll introduce you to her husband who died while serving our country in afghanistan. back to you. [b10]naacp panel discussion-vo headon "you" play a vital part in your local