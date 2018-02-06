Speech to Text for Knox County fatal accident update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

county over the weekend. it's an update to a story we first brought you last night on news 10. indiana state police say a humvee inadvertently drove into the wabash river early yesterday morning. crews pulled the vehicle out of the water several hours later. the bodies of breezie mason... and meaghan meeks... were inside the humvee. the coroner told news 10 both women died of drowning. police say their manner of death was accidental. their husbands escaped from the vehicle.