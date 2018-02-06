Speech to Text for Opioid and kids data

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

because their parents are abusing drugs. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. overdose deaths occurred in 89 of the 92 counties in indiana over the past 5 years. but the opioid epidemic is also impacting those just beginning their lives. news 10's heather good explains. new data shows more and more children are entering the fostercare system because their parents are abusing opioids. i spoke with one indiana man who is taking care of his four grandchildren... the youngest -- just seven months old -- and born addicted. covered: "to bring a child into this world addicted to anything is criminal. that should not ever happen." grandfather ernie shearer was already caring for three grandchildren when his life changed... again. "had no idea she existed until my wife came home one day in shock because she had gotten a phone call from dcs saying there was a forth one." a fourth grandchild... needing a home... because her parents are abusing opioids. the baby girl... born addicted. "it's hard for me to talk about that sometimes... she actually quit breathing in the hospital." covered: "she had this little twitch in her. she had respiratory issues. they had to keep her in the hospital for nine days after she was born." shearer says he knows for sure two of his grandchildren were born addicted. a third -- he says -- "slipped through the cracks" and is now showing signs. shearer and his family represent a growing number of hoosiers impacted by opioid abuse. according to data released by the indiana youth institute... the number of children removed from their homes because parents are abusing drugs or alcohol continues to climb... reaching 58-percent in 2017. "now, again, when you talk to the experts there, they say it's largely opioids. that's been the difference maker in the past few years that have contributed to that increase." shearer says he raised his son the be a good man... but he and other fathers need to step up and care for their families. "and even though i love 'em, i think they belong in jail." covered: "the weak part of the system of the system is prosecutors are relunctant to charge them with anything, whether there is something they can charge them with or not, i not sure but there needs to be if there's not." shearer says the children born addicted may be full... clean ... and clothed... but they will have cravings they do not understand. as they grow... they will likely struggle with learning disabilities. he say's it is important to intervene if you think your kids are abusing drugs. parke county is getting some help in that deadly opioid