Speech to Text for Joey Paridaen leaving Eastern Greene

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

successful coaches in the area the last couple of years has stepped down... joey pear-uh-done has resigned as the eastern greene head coach.....he's moving on to evansville north, its near his hometown... this past season he guided the t- birds to the schools very first football state championship game.... eastern greene finished as the 1a state runner-up.... in four years, e-g was 34-15 with pear-uh- done.....under him the t-birds won the schools very first sectional, regional and semi-state titles ... coach sent me this text on his move from eastern greene to evansville north... quote... while i'm very excited for the new opportunity and next chapter in my life .....it was a very difficult decision to leave behind a program and team that has meant so much to me! i will forever be grateful to eastern greene and cherish the relationships that i have formed. i know this program will continue to succeed for years to come.... end quote...