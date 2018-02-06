Speech to Text for Etling receives invite to NFL Scouting Combine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

california, trying to prepare to have a pro football career .... the former terre haute south and lsu quarterback soon will get a chance to show his skills in front of nfl teams..... etling has received an invite to the 2018 nfl scouting combine in indy at lucas oil stadium.... danny will be the first terre haute native to go to the nfl combine since steve weatherford in 2006.... etling will server as a thrower at this years combine for wide receivers and running backs, but he'll also go through the normal qb drills, workouts and off the field test and meetings like other signal callers on hand.... as senior at lsu this past year he threw 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions.... the qb became the first terre haute native to ever play sec football...he went 16 and seven as a starter for the tigers ... he's one of just five in lsu history to throw for two-thousand yards in consecutive seasons and one of just 10 to pass for more than four-thousand career yards... etling finished second all-time in sec history in interception to attempt ratio... this years nfl combine runs february 27th through march 5th in indy..... third-ranked purdue basketball is getting ready for their biggest