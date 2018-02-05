Speech to Text for Apple's 911 feature

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

on your device could help save your life.. news 10's kylee stewart explains the feature "many" are unaware of.. you may have heard of the "emergency s-o-s" feature on your i-phone or apple watch .. but many don't know what it means! that's why vigo county 9-1-1 is teaching us how important this feature is.. nat of 9-1-1 ringing a feature that will dial 9-1-1 for you.. could potentially save your life.. if you're in an emergency situation -- all you have to do is hold down a button on your watch or i-phone .. the emergency s-o-s will appear - you can slide it over - and it will "immediately" dial 9-1-1. "that emergency sos creates basically a 911 call that will ring in to dispatch." the feature can quietly call 9-1-1 in case you're in a bad situation.. college students like knautica holman say the feature is pretty important to have on campus.. "in case people having problems, in case you not able to unlock your phone. or maybe it's not your phone. maybe it's your friends phone and maybe something happened to them and you need their phone. you just press the buttons and it can work" each phone - and watch - is different - but knowing how to use the safety feature can be helpful in case you need it.. vigo county 9-1-1 says this is a helpful feature -- but they can't always pick up your location.. knowing where you are when calling 9-1-1 is vital as well.. "for safety just know your location and be able to provide that information to dispatch if you call." another student says he'll just be happy if the feature will help him in the future.. "like one day i'll be like 'yes iphone saved my life'". now vigo county 9-1-1 says "do not" try this at home unless it is a true emergency.. and if you accidentally call 9-1-1... make sure to let them know it was an accident before hanging up. "hey kevin, what's the weather going