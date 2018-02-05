Speech to Text for Red Hats for Hearts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

thanks to the "american heart association's little hats.. big hearts" program. representatives give the red hats to "newborns" at hospitals that includes union hospital in our area. congenital heart defects are the number one birth defect in the world. we're just hoping by passing out the heart, it brings awareness to the parents about what risks of heart diseases are out there and hopefully helps them think about their own health and the health of their baby. each hat is hand-made with love. every baby born at the hospital this month will get a hat.