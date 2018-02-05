wx_icon Terre Haute 23°

wx_icon Robinson 26°

wx_icon Zionsville 21°

wx_icon Rockville 22°

wx_icon Casey 22°

wx_icon Brazil 22°

wx_icon Marshall 22°

Clear

Brazil Boil Order latest

Brazil Boil Order latest

Posted: Mon Feb 05 15:19:56 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Feb 05 15:19:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Brazil Boil Order latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

residents this evening ... today---officials took some samples to find some answers. that's following a recent water main break -- east of brazil. officials say an 18-inch main line burst. water covered all lanes of u-s 40. now that water is restored -- here's a look at the locations under that boil order ... brazil -- carbon -- center point -- harmony and knightsville. that's in effect until further notice. a planned power outage will impact

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It