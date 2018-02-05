wx_icon Terre Haute 23°

32nd Street Fire arrest

Posted: Mon Feb 05 15:16:08 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Feb 05 15:16:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

destroyed after an overnight fire. get this -- the homeowner is now in custody because of it! it happened around "9:30" last night on "32nd" street. investigators ruled the fire accidental. "norm loudermilk" with the terr haute fire department says the home was condemned last april. the homeowner -- "evan wilford" continued to live there -- despite several notices by "building inspectors". "loudermilk" says the homeowner admits to using appliances to "heat the home". "wilford" was arrested for "trespassing". he was scheduled to appear in court

