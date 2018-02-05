wx_icon Terre Haute 22°

wx_icon Robinson 26°

wx_icon Zionsville 21°

wx_icon Rockville 22°

wx_icon Casey 22°

wx_icon Brazil 22°

wx_icon Marshall 22°

Clear

Crime Stoppers Most Wanter Preview

Crime Stoppers Most Wanter Preview

Posted: Mon Feb 05 15:14:21 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Feb 05 15:14:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers Most Wanter Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

safety of you and your family comes first! that's why news 10 has once again teamed up with "wabash valley crime stoppers" to help make our streets a little safer. tomorrow night at 6...5 central... we'll turn our newsroom into a crime stoppers command center. dozens of local officers will be here ...taking your tips to crime stoppers. we'll feature more than a dozen people police want behind bars right away. then... news 10 photographers will hit the streets with police....as they use your tips to make arrests. our special "live" crime stoppers report begins tomorrow right here on news 10. the terre haute police

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It