Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers Most Wanter Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

safety of you and your family comes first! that's why news 10 has once again teamed up with "wabash valley crime stoppers" to help make our streets a little safer. tomorrow night at 6...5 central... we'll turn our newsroom into a crime stoppers command center. dozens of local officers will be here ...taking your tips to crime stoppers. we'll feature more than a dozen people police want behind bars right away. then... news 10 photographers will hit the streets with police....as they use your tips to make arrests. our special "live" crime stoppers report begins tomorrow right here on news 10. the terre haute police