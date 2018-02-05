wx_icon Terre Haute 22°

Terre Haute armed robbery

Posted: Mon Feb 05 15:13:30 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Feb 05 15:13:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute armed robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight. police say they tried to rob someone while the person was sleeping! [b4]sandifer armed robbery-mug this happened last month at a home on 4th avenue. "donna and robert sandifer" are facing charges for robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. "deborah and david sandifer" ar also facing charges. police say the victim woke up to all four of them. police say the victim noticed a knife and a club -- as they demanded money. the "four" suspects told police this was regarding a disagreement over "rent" money. court documents say the four got away with a little more than "800" dollars. [b5]crime stoppers most wanted tuesday-vo we know the

