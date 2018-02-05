Speech to Text for Barry Wolfe in Court, trial date set

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

basketball coach. barry wolfe faces 55 counts involving two of his former players. the most serious charges are criminal sexual assault. news 10's jon swaner was inside the courtroom today for wolfe's latest hearing. he has more from charleston, illinois. barry wolfe will stand trial on june 19th. the coles county state's attorney filed two separate cases against wolfe. each case is based on allegations from one of the alleged victims. the coles county sheriff's office arrested wolfe back in october of last year. he's the former coach of the central illinois storm. coles county state's attorney brian bower believes illegal contact happened in coles county, outside of coles county, and even out of state. allegations come from several players. mattoon police say wolfe has admitted to sexual contact involving four victims. we asked bower why it's important to the victims that a trial date is finally set. brian bower / coles county state's attorney "to believe that when the trial is over that that's going to make everything magically better for them is very, very naive. however, it gets them a certain point to where they can start moving forward to learn to deal with or bring closure is a word we often use, which is just to learn and accept and deal with what's happened." wolfe will be back in court on april 19th. that's when the defense hopes to have all of the evidence in this case. that's also when the state will choose which victim's case it will try first. from the coles county courthouse in charleston, illinois, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. four people from terre haute are in jail