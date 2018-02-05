wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear

News 10 This Morning Weather

News 10 This Morning Weather

Posted: Mon Feb 05 04:39:29 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Feb 05 05:53:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for the afternoon. highs today get to 26. becoming mainly cloudy tonight with snow possible through the overnight. minor accumulations look likely. lows tonight at 19. mixing sun and clouds and upper 20s tomorrow. then, a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow night into wednesday. lows tomorrow night in the low 20s. schools and hospitals are not the only places trying before clouds start moving in for the afternoon. highs today get to 26. becoming mainly cloudy tonight with snow possible through the overnight. minor accumulations look likely. lows tonight at 19. mixing sun and clouds and upper 20s tomorrow. then, a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow night into wednesday. lows tomorrow night in the low 20s.

