Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for the afternoon. highs today get to 26. becoming mainly cloudy tonight with snow possible through the overnight. minor accumulations look likely. lows tonight at 19. mixing sun and clouds and upper 20s tomorrow. then, a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow night into wednesday. lows tomorrow night in the low 20s. schools and hospitals are not the only places trying before clouds start moving in for the afternoon. highs today get to 26. becoming mainly cloudy tonight with snow possible through the overnight. minor accumulations look likely. lows tonight at 19. mixing sun and clouds and upper 20s tomorrow. then, a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow night into wednesday. lows tomorrow night in the low 20s. schools and hospitals are not the only places trying before clouds start moving in for the afternoon. highs today get to 26. becoming mainly cloudy tonight with snow possible through the overnight. minor accumulations look likely. lows tonight at 19. mixing sun and clouds and upper 20s tomorrow. then, a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow night into wednesday. lows tomorrow night in the low 20s. schools and hospitals are not the only places trying before clouds start moving in for the afternoon. highs today get to 26. becoming mainly cloudy tonight with snow possible through the overnight. minor accumulations look likely. lows tonight at 19. mixing sun and clouds and upper 20s tomorrow. then, a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow night into wednesday. lows tomorrow night in the low 20s. schools and hospitals are not the only places trying before clouds start moving in for the afternoon. highs today get to 26. becoming mainly cloudy tonight with snow possible through the overnight. minor accumulations look likely. lows tonight at 19. mixing sun and clouds and upper 20s tomorrow. then, a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow night into wednesday. lows tomorrow night in the low 20s. schools and hospitals are not the only places trying before clouds start moving in for the afternoon. highs today get to 26. becoming mainly cloudy tonight with snow possible through the overnight. minor accumulations look likely. lows tonight at 19. mixing sun and clouds and upper 20s tomorrow. then, a chance for a wintry mix tomorrow night into wednesday. lows tomorrow night in the low 20s. schools and