Officials say house fire could be arson

"destroyed" in a fire. police say -- the cause is suspicious. it happened around "9:30" last night on "south 32nd" street. that's where we find news 10's kiley thomas live to break down where the investigation stands this morning. //////// this home here behind me is where that fire started. police are telling us -- it could be arson! take a look at this video! terre haute fire department "battled" the flames you see there on your screen! this home is on "8-0-1" south 32- nd street where we are right now. this morning -- police still don't know "who" could be responsible for this fire. but they did say -- they arrested "two" people for trespassing down the road. officials say -- one of them have been arrested for trepassing on the same property before. no word yet on whether these arrests are connected to the fire. i'm going to call police to see if they have any updates on what happened. i'll let you know what we learn in our next half hour. live in th - kt news 10.