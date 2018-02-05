Speech to Text for Fabs Night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

student council will be providing a pasta dinner. tickets are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12. art - artwork will be on display; coffee house in the auditorium; technology demonstrations; badminton in the gym. books - the library will be hosting a book fair! science - the science fair projects will be on display in the gymnasium. wednesday, 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at otter creek cost for the meal is $8.00/adults, $5.00/kids under 12 student council president at otter creek middle school. f.a.b.s. stands for... food - the student council will be providing a pasta dinner. tickets are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12. art - artwork will be on display; coffee house in the auditorium; technology demonstrations; badminton in the gym. books - the library will be hosting a book fair! science - the science fair projects will be on display in the gymnasium. wednesday, 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at otter creek cost for the meal is $8.00/adults, $5.00/kids under 12 "police are working an arson investigation