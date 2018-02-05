Speech to Text for Police make arrest after hit and run crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

vigo county... [b5]hit and run arrest-vo it happened around 11:30 last night on interstate 70 -- near exit 11 -- in the eastbound lanes. police say 28-year-old harjot singh of alberta, canada was following behind a van in a tractor-trailer. police say as the van slowed down by the exit -- singh's vehicle -- hit the back of it. police say singh did not stop. minutes later -- police found and arrested singh for leaving the scene of the crash. officials say the driver of the van -- 18-year-old gabriella waltz from paris, illinois was taken to the hospital for injuries. police say she tested positive for controlled substances and charges are pending. the passengers in waltz's van -- a 21-year-old and 16-year-old -- were not hurt. snow has come and gone in the wabash