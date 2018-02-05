Speech to Text for Rockville's Last Year, Last chance

mantra of last year.. last chance.. and the rox sure are making this last chance count.. rockville girls basketball ending a near-forty-year sectional drought with a 35-28 win over attica. the last time this program won a sectional was back in 19- 81.. of course.. this is the last sectional for the program with next year's consolidation.. but the rockville squad is happy that they'll be able to hang up one last banner in the rock-a-dome. our team came together. we worked so hard for this all week. all year. and it's just such a good feeling for us. i think for these girls it's going to be tremendous. it's something they're going to be able to talk about for a long long time. a great memory for them. it's going to be a great memory for me and i couldn't be more proud. and that doesn't mean the rox are done yet.. they'll head to tipton on saturday for a regional semifinal game against southern wells. and for the record.. back in 19-81 when they last won a sectional.. the rox also took home the regional title. meanwhile.. i-u basketball almost