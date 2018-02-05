Speech to Text for North Knox celebrates title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

from the wabash valley have advanced on to the next round.. but perhaps none of them are as confident as north knox.. the warriors are coming off a huge sectional championship win over linton.. 10th ranked north knox beat the number 13 miners 42-34 in saturday's title game .. it's an even sweeter win after the warriors made an early exit from last year's state tournament.. north knox will now travel to the paoli regional where they'll face another tough test.. they've got number 4 south ripley in the semifinals.. but after taking a look at the competition.. head coach steve meurer believes that his warriors can go all the way. i told them at the beginning of the year. there's not a team that we can't beat in 2a. i saw south ripley. i scouted them last week. they're a nice team. but i'd say we can beat them if we play up to our ability. so they have the confidence now. we've been playing our best basketball of the year. and when we're playing well, we're hard to beat. all season long.. the rockville girls have had the