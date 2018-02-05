wx_icon Terre Haute

Officials say house fire could be arson

It happened just before 9:30 Sunday night on 801 South 32nd Street.

Posted: Sun Feb 04 20:39:31 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Feb 04 20:39:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Officials say house fire could be arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

street. you can see the smoke and the flames in the video. terre haute fire crews worked to put out the blaze. little information is being released tonight -- but we did speak with police on scene. they told us they arrested two people down the road for trespassing. officials say one of the individuals has been arrested before for trespassing on the same property. again -- still a developing story here and we are working to get more information for you as it becomes available. [b3]knox co 4 wheeling fatal-fs vo police say no foul

