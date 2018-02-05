Speech to Text for High school kids take part in regional contest at VU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

education in vincennes, indiana. a regional competition is putting the spotlight on manufacturing -- while helping kids prepare "financially" for college. news 10's garrett brown explains. vincennes university prides themselves on expanding their manufacturing programs like automotive and robotics. that's why for the past 20 years vu has hosted a regional competition at the school. one that aims to inspire the next generations. sy hobbs is a student from bedford north lawrence. he is one of over three hundred students who came to vincennes to participate in a competition aimed to show off their skills. "i kind of heard about it last year from my teacher and the auto classes and stuff. i didn't really want to try it last year but this year i was like you know what, might as well go ahead and try to give it a shot." this is the skills usa contest. students from the southern region of the state came to participate in the regional competition. vincennes university holds the regional event every year using it to show all the opportunities out there for these young adults. "you know many times students don't realize what the opportunities may be and so we're trying to open up a broader vision for those students by having this competition." there were twenty different areas kids could participate in. everything from milling to automotive repair. the winners of each event moves on to the state opportunity and they can even earn college scholarships. "our top performers today will be able to earn scholarships here to vincennes university and again we love to help those students financially so those students can pursue those careers they enjoy." but for hobbs he is just happy to be here. meeting others with the same passions no matter what it may be. "there's not any real loser here. its all basically just to come here to have fun. i mean yeah it would be nice to get first place and move onto the state but have fun while doing it." those who qualify will go to the indiana state fairgrounds for the state competition. that will take place april 13th and 14th. back to you.