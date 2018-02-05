Speech to Text for Two dead after 4-wheeling accident in Knox County

it crashed into the wabash river. it happened around 1 o'clock this morning in knox county. of those four people -- police say two oaktown women died. indiana state police say they are 33-year-old brezzie mason and 32-year-old meaghan meeks. their husbands -- 34-year-old kyle mason and 33-year-old cody meeks survived. these are photos of recovery efforts -- taken by the indiana state police. officials say the humvee drove off an embankment and into the wabash river. police say both men were able to escape -- but the women could not. that's when police say mason and meeks ran more than a mile to find help. officials say mason was able to come back with another vehicle while meeks ran to a nearby house to call 9-1-1. though multiple agencies were on hand to help -- officials say the strong currents made it difficult for crews to remove the humvee from the river. officials say the bodies of both women were found around 10:30 this morning. state police and the knox county coroner are investigating. they say no foul play is suspected.