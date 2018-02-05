wx_icon Terre Haute

Two dead after 4-wheeling accident in Knox County

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says the victims were Brezzie Mason, 33, and Meaghan Meeks, 32 of Oaktown. He says the vehicle they were riding in drove off an embankment into the Wabash River.

it crashed into the wabash river. it happened around 1 o'clock this morning in knox county. [b2]knox co 4 wheeling fatal-fs vo of those four people -- police say two oaktown women died. indiana state police say they are 33-year-old brezzie mason and 32-year-old meaghan meeks. their husbands -- 34-year-old kyle mason and 33-year-old cody meeks survived. these are photos of recovery efforts -- taken by the indiana state police. officials say the humvee drove off an embankment and into the wabash river. police say both men were able to escape -- but the women could not. that's when police say mason and meeks ran more than a mile to find help. officials say mason was able to come back with another vehicle while meeks ran to a nearby house to call 9-1-1. though multiple agencies were on hand to help -- officials say the strong currents made it difficult for crews to remove the humvee from the river. officials say the bodies of both women were found around 10:30 this morning. state police and the knox county coroner are investigating. they say no foul play is suspected. [b3]x new at 6-vo a man accused of a hit

