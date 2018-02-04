wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

Soup Bowl benefit helps feed thousands in local community

One group is working to feed the hungry in our community.

Posted: Sat Feb 03 21:07:14 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Feb 03 21:07:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

terre haute catholic charities held the 8th annual "soup bowl" benefit tonight. more than 12 thousand children in our community go hungry.. which is why the group is raising money -- through this event -- to help those in need. "i think a lot of people in our community don't recognize the fact that there's actually more than 41 thousand people living here in west central indiana who are food insecure so they don't know where their next meal is coming from." the event is expected to raise more than 20 thousand dollars.. that money will help give an extra 80 thousand meals to those in our community .. winter is continuing

