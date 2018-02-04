wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

Local boy scouts compete in Pinewood Derby

Drivers, start your engines.

Posted: Sat Feb 03 21:04:59 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Feb 03 21:05:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Local boy scouts compete in Pinewood Derby

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

that's what several kind of did this morning. we're talking about the district wide "pinewood derby". it was held today in terre haute. boy scouts in local counties made their own wooden cars! and it's all about speed -- where the fastest car wins the honors! "we're having a competition today to see who's going to have the fastest cars and have the bragging rights for a whole year!" more than 90 cars were made for the event today! and a good meal for a

