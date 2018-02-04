Speech to Text for Rockville wins sectional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

always win or go home.. but in rockville's final season as a school.. that's a little more serious.. the rox came to play against attica.. baylee breedlove drives into the lane and scores over the defender.. later.. breedlove inside.. kicks it out.. felicity carrington puts three on the board with a long ball .. rox up by four.. still in the 2nd quarter.. back down low to breedlove .. she makes a strong move right through the defender for another bucket.. rox up 6 at the half.. 2nd half now.. carrington passing between the rambler legs.. breedlove swipes it away and puts it in with 4 and a half minutes to go in the 3rd quarter.. that's the last field goal rockville would score in the game.. but somehow the rox hold on to win it 35-28.. it's been 37 years.. 19-81 since a girls basketball banner went up in the rock-a-dome it's time for a quick break.. when we come back .. one of