wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

wx_icon Robinson 37°

wx_icon Zionsville 35°

wx_icon Rockville 39°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 39°

wx_icon Marshall 39°

Clear

81st Troop Command receives new commander

A new change took place right here in Terre Haute.

Posted: Sat Feb 03 21:01:41 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Feb 03 21:01:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for 81st Troop Command receives new commander

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

welcomed new leadership today. it's part of their change of command ceremony. the ceremony informs soldiers and officers that they must respond to the leadership of a new commander. wayne black is taking on the new role and he says he's ready for the challenge. "we've got to be ready to respond to whatever requirements the government may call on. we want to be ready to do that mission. and also from a national and a state perspective being able to accomplish all the things that we're required to do on that level as well." david vesper was the former commander.. he will continue serving in indianapolis at the indiana guard.. we're checking back

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It