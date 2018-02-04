Speech to Text for Hundreds attend funeral for 1st Lieutenant Cullen of Bicknel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

that's as hundreds came out to say their final goodbyes to first lieutenant clayton cullen. cullen died in january during a military exercise in california. tonight... news 10's garrett brown continues our coverage of bringing home a hero. it has been a long emotional week for the city of bicknell. it started monday when first lieutenant clayton cullen was brought home from california. since then the knox county community has paid their respects to the fallen solider. that included today where everyone gave him one last goodbye. cars lined the parking lot of north knox high school for first lieutenant clayton cullen's funeral. friends, family and fellow service members were there for his final send off. but just like the knox county community has done all week everyone came out to show their support from the school to the cemetery. "being in the military doing what he did is from what i understand was a dream of his and of couse his mother and father were extremely proud as was the whole community." firetrucks from all over lined main street to pay their respects to cullen. the city fire department also draped an american flag over the street. the indiana patriot guard who followed behind the family was happy to see this local support. "i've done over 40 active duty and kia funerals and in small towns this is what you see time and time again." finally cullen made his last stop in the bicknell memorial cemetery. loved ones of this army helicopter pilot filled the cemetery for one last salute and goodbye. "its reassuring when people they don't even know are willing to take time off and stand out here all day in the cold for their son." a final send off for first lieutenant clayton cullen. a man who gave his life to protect ours. those whom cullen served with paid their respect to their fallen comrade as well. soldiers at fort carson where cullen served performed a missing man formation over the post. this video was posted to facebook by a fort carson solider. the missing man formation is a salute to fallen pilots. not only was this for liuetenant cullen but chief warrant officer burke who also lost is life in the same exercise. the video also shows the same helicopters both soilders used in their training. back to you. here in terre haute... the 81st troop