Speech to Text for Bloomfield edges past Clay City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

against bloomfield.. 3rd quarter.. eels have to respect malea toon.. she pump fakes and gets the look she wants.. cardinals up 7.. later.. avalee jeffers steals it away .. the clay city senior takes it all the way.. cuts into that bloomfield lead.. 4th quarter.. andrea steward hits the corner three for the eels.. you can't leave a shooter open like that.. we've got a tie game with 5 to play. bloomfield going the other way.. kylee shelton makes some separation and sinks the long ball.. and the cardinals would never give up the lead from there.. bloomfield holds on to win it 35-33. bloomfield never "i tell the kids, don't take it for graunted because these don't just come around everyday. they just don't. you gotta apperciate the moment." "you know we've had a rough season and we've had our up's and down's but we're playing our best basketball right now and we have players playing at a high level and we're doing great right now."