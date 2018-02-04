Speech to Text for Rivet beats Barr-Reeve

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in the finals at the loogootee sectional... barr-reeve tries to guard rivet's grace waggoner one on one, not a good idea ... easy bucket for the patriot star... she scores 15. barr-reeve guard moriah bullock banks two off the glass and draws the foul.. vikings down six.. macee hamilton with a big game for rivet, she splashes home a three.. the sophomore pouring in 13 points... vincennes rivet wins 54-33... patriots capture their ninth sectional title in the last 11 years.. at clay city.. the eels in the championship game