wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

wx_icon Robinson 37°

wx_icon Zionsville 35°

wx_icon Rockville 39°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 39°

wx_icon Marshall 39°

Clear

Rivet beats Barr-Reeve

Patriots win 9th sectional in 11 years.

Posted: Sat Feb 03 20:52:16 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Feb 03 20:52:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Rivet beats Barr-Reeve

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in the finals at the loogootee sectional... barr-reeve tries to guard rivet's grace waggoner one on one, not a good idea ... easy bucket for the patriot star... she scores 15. barr-reeve guard moriah bullock banks two off the glass and draws the foul.. vikings down six.. macee hamilton with a big game for rivet, she splashes home a three.. the sophomore pouring in 13 points... vincennes rivet wins 54-33... patriots capture their ninth sectional title in the last 11 years.. at clay city.. the eels in the championship game

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It