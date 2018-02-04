wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

Several arrested on drug charges in Clinton

Several arrests are made after a traffic stop and search warrant in Clinton, Indiana.

Posted: Sat Feb 03 20:51:54 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Feb 03 20:51:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Several arrested on drug charges in Clinton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

after a traffic stop in clinton, indiana. it happened thursday. you're looking at what police found during that investigation. city police say it all started when they pulled over 27- year-old travis shull at main and chestnut street. in the vehicle -- police say they found methamphetami ne -- marijuana -- scales -- baggies and large amounts of cash. after the traffic stop -- police got a search warrant for a home at 5-56 south main street. at the house -- police say they found more drugs and other items like syringes. police arrested shull for a series of charges. police say three others were also arrested in connection to the incident. they are megan pocock -- kenna shull and michael blair. police say they are all being held "without" bond. we're trying to get answers for

