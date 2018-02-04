wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

wx_icon Robinson 37°

wx_icon Zionsville 35°

wx_icon Rockville 39°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 39°

wx_icon Marshall 39°

Clear

Owen Valley beats South Vermillion

Patriots 59-38.

Posted: Sat Feb 03 20:51:17 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Feb 03 20:51:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Owen Valley beats South Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

finals on their home floor.. they're taking on south vermillion.. right from the tip.. owen valley in control.. that's payton cattorini who takes it an lays it in for an early patriot lead.. south vermillion tries to respond.. initial shot doesn't go.. but jenna myers is there as the clean up crew.. but this one was all owen valley.. patriots get the steal and push it ahead to cattorini for another lay-in.. the patriots live up to their sectional expectations.. owen valley ends the postseason run for south vermillion.. wildcats fall 59-38. 1-a, number two vincennes rivet taking on

