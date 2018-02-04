Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln wins 3rd straight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

lincoln girls have been one of the best teams in the valley over the past few years.. tonight.. the 20-and-4 alices look for their 3rd-straight conference championship.. vincennes lincoln in the 3-a sectional finals against their host.. princeton. 1st quarter.. darrian carmean drives to the hoop and puts it in.. all sorts of contact gives her a free throw to complete the old school three point play.. later in the 1st.. chasity trueblood gets the shooters bounce off the iron.. lincoln building a quick lead .. up 8.. 2nd quarter.. allison hein benefits from the nifty pass and lands a rainbow three.. she's got lincoln in firm control of this game.. after the break .. hein drives to the hoop and puts it in off the glass.. she scores 19 points for the alices.. lincoln comes away with a 69- 54 victory.. that's the third-straight sectional title for travis connor's team.. which he says is a big-time feat for his girls. "a sectional win is hard, but getting three wins in a row three years in a row is absolutely outstanding." "honestly i feel like we put so much into this it feels so great to see all the hard work payoff every year." "it feels a lot better because i mean this team is just...we work so hard and we put in all the effort and it's just a really good feeling." staying with ranked teams in 3-a.. number 8