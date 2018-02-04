Speech to Text for North Knox defeats Linton in sectionals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

10th ranked north knox taking on number 13 linton-stockton.. freshman haley rose gives linton a 23-19 third quarter lead with the jumper .... another linton freshman.. vanessa shafford went for 20 points.. she scores along the baseline, linton up two with a minute to play in the 3rd... that's when reeva hammelman takes over.. the north knox star pokes the ball loose, races to the other end for the and one.. warriors take a 28-26 lead with three seconds left in the third.. fourth quarter, it's hammelman again creating a turnover and scoring off of it .. when the game was on the line, she was the best player on the floor.. 18 points.. north knox wins 42-34.. after getting upset last year in the sectional.. the warriors say they've waited a whole year to get back to this moment. first picture in our playbook is a picture of the scoreboard of where we got beat last year. everytime they opened their playbook it reminded them. they couldn't wait for this sectional. this is what we worked for this whole year. every since that loss it was inside of us. we got it back.. when it comes tournament time.. the vincennes