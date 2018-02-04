wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

Two people sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County

Officials say the car went into a ditch and flipped over.

Posted: Sat Feb 03 20:46:19 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Feb 03 20:46:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Two people sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

following a car crash in vigo county. it happened in the northbound lane of state road 63 -- just before bolton road. police on scene told us the driver lost control of the vehicle. the car went into a ditch and flipped over. officials say two people were in the car when it happened. police say they were both sent to the hospital. no word yet on the extent of their injuries. [b2]first weather-dbl boxes brady harp is in the

