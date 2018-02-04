Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve wins in triple overtime over Loogootee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for the 100th time tonight .. and even after so many games.. these teams making history in this one.. barr-reeve ranked 4th in class 1-a.. but rankings don't matter in rivalry matchups.. loogootee's levi pendley finds jayden wagoner backdoor for the hoop and harm...the old fashion three- point play helps force overtime... in ot, gabe gladish proves he can't miss this season ...he banks in a three to give barr- reeve a 41-38 lead with three seconds left... loogootee ball, they need a three to force a second overtime....they get it to bailey dearwester.....you talk about a shooters bounce....this three goes high off the rim twice and falls as time expires to force a second overtime... never seen a bounce like that with the game on the line... second ot.... freshman silas bauer who had 15 points give loogootee a one-point lead... less than a minute to go, six-eight keegan o'neall answers with a three...barr- reeve 47-45... some many clutch moments in this game....wagoner would step to the line with 26 seconds left and hit two free throws to force a triple overtime... keegan o'neall says i've had enough ....he dominated the third ot, nice spin and hoop...he had 17 points... barr-reeve wins 56-49 in triple overtime, the game markest the longest game played in this rivalries history.. west vigo basketball riding a season-high three game winning streak.. looking to make it four in a