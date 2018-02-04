Speech to Text for TH South beats Franklin Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hoops.. terre haute south in conference indiana action against franklin central.. 1st quarter.. de'avion washington finds maleek logsdon standing wide open in the corner and he buries the three.. 19 points in this one for logsdon.. later.. braves corral the offensive rebound and get the ball washington for a three of his own.. braves up by 6 then.. logsdon works it inside to washington.. the isu commit hits the fadeaway j to build up that terre haute south lead.. check out this action.. logsdon comes up with the block, craig porter gets the rebound and chucks the ball down court to kc bender for the lay in .. terre haute south holds on down the stretch and wins this one 67-66.. braves move to 5-1 in conference indiana. it's one of the most exciting rivalries in the wabash valley.. barr-reeve and loogootee meeting