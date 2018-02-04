Speech to Text for West Vigo boys win at Rockville

row against rockville.. closing seconds of the 3rd quarter.. clay butler from just inside half court.. he's stone cold with the buzzer beater.. and that got him going.. no points in the game before that shot.. but here he is again from downtown.. butler would finish with 11 points.. but west vigo's collin salyers was on fire all game long.. he drives to the tin and lays it in.. his vikings in control.. later.. trey stoner finds salyers open.. and he knocks it down from waay back .. collin salyers scores 31 points.. a huge game for west vigo junior.. he leads his squad to a 65-52 win over rockville.. that's four in a row for the vikes.