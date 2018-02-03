Speech to Text for In The Paint 2/2 Pt. 3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

north central girls made a tournament run.. the t-birds looking to win back-to-back sectional games for the first time since 2007.. the thunderbirds taking on bloomfield at the 1-a clay city sectional.. 1st quarter.. t-birds in transition .. courtney williams.. the freshman goes underneath the defender for the bucket.. that puts north central on the board first. later.. williams running the show.. she moves it over to another freshman.. jocelyn cox drives baseline for the score.. on the other end.. cardinals inbounding.. malea toon shooting from 15 feet.. she's automatic .. bloomfield bringing it back.. then.. nicole kilzer driving underneath.. she gets the edge on the defender and banks it in.. that north central streak stops at one.. bloomfield picks up a 50-34 win.. the cardinals advancing to saturday. [543]no 12 clay city wrv-vo and they're opponent the winner of the other game in the eel dome.. the host clay city taking on w-r-v.. 2nd quarter.. check out this pass inside to avalee jeffers.. she puts it up and in.. a big night for the clay city senior.. 21 points and 12 rebounds for jeffers.. later. andrea steward from the corner.. count it.. the eels up by five in the 3rd.. w-r-v didn't go quietly.. mattie thrasher the strong down low bucket.. but the eels hold on to this one.. clay city advances to the sectional title against bloomfield with a 48-38 win over the wolverines. [544]no 13 casey westfield flora-vo we had some boys hoops over in illinois... casey-westfield is knocking on the door of a 20 win season... with five regular season games left the warriors sit at 18 wins.... casey was going for number 19 tonight at home against flora.... the warriors have a lot of shooters you can't leave open, especially logan hawker....he's automatic from behind the arc... hawker can score from all over the court... later luke richards finds him under the bucket....hawke r scores over the double team.. casey gives drew woodrow a little to much daylight....the flora the senior splashes home a three ... kyle carver had a nice game for casey with 18 ....he gets nothing but net on the jumper .... casey-westfield wins 67-54.....the warrios earn their 19th win of the season.... marshall was looking for a home win over newton.... eagles jack chapman gets open on the wing and lets it fly, bingo from downtown... chapman was feeling it, can we get a heat check on number three ....he's money again .... newton on the other end leaves jadon wallace open.....the marshall sophomore says thank you very much with the three ball... we know wade tharp can shoot...newton gets out on himi, doesn't matter...shot fake and boom, good on the deep two.... newton picks up a key road win, 63-59 at marshall.... thanks to a season-high four-game winning