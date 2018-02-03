Speech to Text for In The Paint 2/2 Pt. 2

one of the most competitive sectionals in the wabash valley.. two of the best teams.. north knox and linton are ranked and still alive in the tournament.. but they've got to be careful with defending sectional champ south knox lurking in the semifinals.. the spartans hoping to play spoiler .. taking on 13th-ranked linton-stockton.. 3rd quarter.. mallory frye fins aubrey burgess cutting to the hoop.. that's too easy for the miners.. other end.. christie williams the rebound.. she pushes it out to hannah ivers for the deep ball.. that's a long two to get the spartans in the lead.. next possession .. vanessa shafford takes the jump shot for linton and that's good.. 14 points for her in this one.. to the 4th quarter.. mykayla couchenour steals away the loose ball.. she keeps it under the block for the spartan bucket.. they're trailing.. ball back to the miners.. shafford drives.. forces up the shot and gets it to fall.. south knox called for a foul.. the and-one puts the miners up 4.. 30 seconds to play.. jarissa page hits the three from the wing.. that makes it a one point ball game late.. but linton would knock down its free throws.. the miners survive tonight.. linton holds on to beat south knox 40-37 .. and they live to play another day.. 10th ranked north knox in the other semfinal against eastern greene... 1st quarter.. farrah young buries the triple for the t-birds.. that puts them in the lead.. but they couldn't hold that for long.. reeva hammelman cuts into the lane and she scores through the defender.. then.. reeva swings it over to rylee hammelman for a corner three.. north knox dominates in the semifinal.. the warriors defeat eastern greene 62-18.. that sets up a big time match up in tomorrow's championship as two ranked square off in linton and north knox. [537]no 9 rockville turkey run-vo one way or another rockville or turkey run would play their final girls basketball game in school history tonight... with the two schools set to consolidate next year, tonight's matchup between the lady rox and lady warriors would be the end for one program .... rockville and turkey run met in the first semifinal at the 1a north vermillion sectional.... baylee breedlove plays beat the buzzer and does with the three to end the first quarter ...rockville was up 12-4 after one.... senior ellen snodgrass hits a tough jumper with defenders all over her....she had 7 points and 12 rebounds for turkey run... taylor dugger wears number three for rockville and she puts three on the board with the trifecta... taylor later with a great catch on the break, a nice finish off the glass... dugger led rockville with 16 points.... rockville wins 58-28 .....the lady rox advance on to the sectional finals... congrats to turkey run, they played their final girls basketall game in school history tonight... hard to believe, it was just seven years ago they played in the 1a state championship game... the second semi at north vermillion had faith christian against attica.... red ramblers have a nice player in karissa pluimer......the junior with a nice take.... she was hot early on, later she gets baseline and connects .....she helped attica jump out to a nine-nothing lead and the red ramblers never looked back.... attica wins big 60-23 .... we're going to take our final timeout..... when we come back we'll have clay city sectional action.... and boys highlights from both casey-westfield and marshall... and we'll let you know if the isu women could stay red hot.... in the paint, will