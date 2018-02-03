Speech to Text for In The Paint 2/2 Pt. 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

stage tonight, as the indiana high school state touranent rolls on with sectional semfinal round this evening.... the sectional title games are all set for tomorrow... we have action from all six sectionals involving our wabash valley teams, plus a couple of boys games over in illinois at casey-westfield and marshall.... the sectional game of the night in 1a took place in the wabash valley.. as second ranked vincennes rivet took on number five loogootee.... the two faced each other in the semis at the loogootee sectional.... third quarter....one of rivet's star tia tolbert straight to the hole to give the lady a patriots a five-point advantage ... tea--ann-uh graber with a bullet to julianne bell for a jumper, loogootee hanging around... macee hamilton with a beautiful assist to molly niehaus for a rivet layup.... time winding down in the third tea--ann-uh graber bullseye from downtown....loo gootee down six... fourth quarter... rivet's two stars working together.... grace waggoner to tolbert... tolbert baseline and off glass for a tough hoop.... rivet wins this battle of ranked teams 44-27 .... grace waggoner had 19 points, 12 rebounds and was 15 of 16 from the free throw line in the win.... next up for vincennes rivet was the winner of the second semifinal at loogotee between barr-reeve and washington catholic .... freshman lindsey jerger with a putback for washington catholic... hannuhs fews with a nice catch in traffic ....she hits the floater for barr-reeve ... this barr-reeve team is young...sophom ore melissa wagler with the deep two.... nice passing by barr-reeve, they get it inside to another young player... sophomore kara hughes the hoop and harm..... barr-reeve wins 45-28 .....the lady vikings advance on to the sectional finals... if they're ranking wasn't convincing enough.. just check the scoreboard for class 3-a number 11 vincennes lincoln.. they're every bit the favorite to win the princeton sectional.. the alices opened the state tournament tuesday with a 36-point win over southridge.. tonight.. the alices looking to continue that dominance as they take on sullivan.. arrows down big, but check out this shot, by asia povlin, that's a deep 3, and it's all net. but, the alices, still in complete control of this one. abi haynes inside to lindsey sparks, and you're not going to stop her. lincoln up by more than 30.. back the other way, looks like the arrows have a layup, but freshman, maycee lange, says no no no.. then, alices on the run, and haynes the no-look dish, to payton sievers, who lays it in, the alices roll to another big win tonight.. vincennes lincoln beats sullivan 65-37.. a return to the title for the alices.. they'll face princeton for the sectional crown. [529]no 4 south vermillion west vigo-vo the 3-a sectional at owen valley pits west vigo against south vermillion.. the wildcats coming off the upset over northview.. the vikings hit 'em in the mouth early .. bailee elkins the corner three to put west vigo on the board first.. then good pass out of the double team .. kaylie meehan nails the open shot from the wing.. west vigo shooting well in this one.. on the other end.. wildcat freshman chloe rippy rattles it in from downtown.. and here comes south vee.. mallory hawkins likes the look of this one.. she pops the three and it's good.. hawkins goes for 23 points.. and this is part of it.. a steal on the inbounds.. over to hawkins for the and-one.. south vermillion gaining momentum.. the wildcats defeat west vigo 69-45 and they're moving on to the sectional finals.. as for their opponent in the title game.. that'll be the winner between 8th ranked owen valley and brown county.. in the 2nd quarter.. payton cattorini gets it underneath.. she puts a little english on it for the score.. cattorini scores 26 in the game.. later.. cattorini kicks out.. kara schafer rains down the three.. owen valley up by 10 at the half.. but brown county mounting a comeback.. gracie matlock the strong finish for the hoop.. that's make it a three point game late.. but the patriots come up with a couple of key takeaways down the stretch.. owen valley holds off a late eagles rally.. the 8th-ranked patriots defend the home floor with a 61-54 win.. they'll face south vermillion tomorrow night for the sectional title. that's five games down, will still have 10 more to get to... up next.. we'll check in on that north daviess and north vermillion sectionals ... in the paint, will be right back... [531]scoreboards-gfx