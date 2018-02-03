Speech to Text for I love Robots event at THCM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for the "i love robots" event ... and joins us now with more. the event was held at the terre haute children's museum as part of first fridays. i spoke with one young girl who says she liked driving a robot! nats:robot members of local team -- area 51-88 turned over the controller to their competition robot... to kids! 5 year old eleanor was the first to drive... eleanor says, "i tried to move forward and it was kind of fast." drivers tried to capture a cube... "i was doing left and right, up, down, a lot of stuff." area 5188 is made up of students across vigo county. each year the team works to design and build a robot for competition. the program is aimed at inspiring kids to learn more about science... technology... engineering and math ... but the team captain says it's much more than just that... caleb boutell, area 5188 classified robotics student captain -- robotic team of vigo county says, "but we're also encouraged to be self led, to run our own teams, to have the students make the decisions that go into the robot and not just the coaches." the team also works on out reach. that has them building marble roller coasters and performing popsicle chain reactions to teach others. but the big draw is still the robot. "the younger kids are always super excited to see our robot driving around. it's really cool to see something as big as them moving around, especially when they get to control it themselves. it's really cool." area 51-88 can spend up to 5- thousand dollars on the robot -- according to a coach... and they accept donations. other high schoolers are also welcome to join. a new traveling exhibit at the children's museum